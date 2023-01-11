LODDER, Betty E.



Age 90, of Hamilton, passed away at her home under the care of Hospice of Cincinnati on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Betty was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 26, 1932, daughter to Erma (Link) Flick and Arnold Flick. She received her education at Madison, Wilson Jr High and Hamilton High Schools. Betty graduated from Miami University with a masters in education in 1974. On February 20, 1954, at St. Joseph's Church, she was united and married to John A. Lodder. Betty traveled to Fort Riley, Kansas, where her husband was stationed, and lived there for one year while working for the Commanding General of Fort Riley. In 1969, she began teaching at St. Joseph School and later became principal until her retirement in 1994. Betty and her husband traveled extensively throughout all 50 states. She loved to quilt, knit, and spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Betty is survived by her husband of 67 years, John A. Lodder; children, Kathryn Carpenter, William Lodder, Deborah (Charles) Menche, Elizabeth (Kenneth) Castrucci and John R. (Ann) Lodder; 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; one grandchild, Andrew Lodder Menche; and two sister-in-laws, Mary Kay Lodder and Louise C. Lodder.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 171 Washington St., Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 12:00 PM with Fr. Jim Elsbernd officiating. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Memorial contributions can be made to the B.E.L.S fund of St. Joseph School, or to St. Joseph Church. Betty gifted lots of family and friends with her beautiful, handmade quilts. If anyone that has one is coming to the funeral, please bring it and hang it over the pews. That will be a special way to display her love of quilting and her generosity to the ones she loved.

