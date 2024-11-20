LOCKWOOD, Mary Linda



Mary Linda Lockwood, 85, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2024. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2024, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Springfield First Church of the Nazarene at 901 E. Home Road, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is honored to assist the family during this time. To read her full obituary, view her memorial video, or to leave online Memories and condolences, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





