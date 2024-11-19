Lochtefeld (Moore), Sandra Katherine



Age 76, of New Lebanon, passed away Friday 15th November 2024 surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Nettie Moore, her beloved son Zachary Lochtefeld, Victor and Anna Lochtefeld, Ralph Lochtefeld and Marceil Lochtefeld. Sandra is survived by her husband Paul Lochtefeld, daughter Nichole Taylor (Russ), grandchildren Lauren, Grace and Ryan Taylor, her brother David Moore and his two daughters Amanda and Stephanie, her sister Sherri Jones and her children Johnny and Kelly, Wilbert (Anne) Lochtefeld, Roger (Edna) Lochtefeld, Alvin Lochtefeld, Janet (Richard) O'Neill and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Sandra is a 1966 graduate of Jefferson High School. Full obituary may be viewed and condolences may be shared at: www.RogersFuneralHomes.com



