Livingston, Brigid E.



Brigid Elizabeth Livingston, age 73 of Centerville, passed away Friday, May 2, 2025. She was born June 17, 1951 in Dayton to the late John and Marianne Murray. She is preceded in death by her Husband of 47 years, Michael E. Livingston; Brother, Nevan Murray; and her parents. Brigid is survived by her Sons, Greg (Cassie) Livingston, and Kyle (Kim) Livingston; Daughter, Caitlin Simmons; Granddaughter, Macy Simmons; Grandson, Hank Livingston; Sisters, Renny Clark, Monica Ford, and Patricia Gibson; Brothers, Dennis Murray, Gerard Murray, Barry Murray, and Kevin Murray; and by numerous other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00 AM on Thursday, May 8th, at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin St., Dayton, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton.



