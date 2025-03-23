Livesay, Jesse Calloway "JC"



Jesse Calloway Livesay, born 31 August 1944, left this earth on Friday morning 14 March 2025 at the very moment the lunar eclipse occurred. At 80 years old, he was the eldest son of Calloway [Blackwater Virginia] and Jerline [Biggs] Livesay [Nashville Tennessee].



He is survived by his brothers, Dennis [Birdie] Livesay, Wesley Todd [Linda] Livesay, and sisters, Wanda Eddy and Donna Oda. A brood of nieces and nephews and cousins and one remaining and very special paternal aunt, Luella Davidson, to remember him.



A Stebbins high graduate and Ohio University Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity brother, he earned a Masters in Education and later a Masters in Business Administration. Frustrated with teaching in the Beavercreek school system and one year coaching elementary school children in sports, he became a temp at the Dayton Area Board of Realtors. Soon he began teaching business to fledgling realtors and when his mentor Bill Strong retired, Jesse became the youngest CEO in the industry in 1988. He retired from that role in 2013 after 25 years.



In 1968 he went on a date with a young man Dale D. Smith, an architect, to the Supremes concert at University of Dayton. The two were partners for more than 40 years. The two endowed The Muse Machine, The Human Race Company, The Dayton Visual Arts society, later the Contemporary Dayton, The Victoria Association, The Dayton Foundation, Think TV, Dayton Gay Men's Chorus, WYSO, and the Human Rights Campaign.



When Dale took ill, Johnny Glaze was brought in to take care of Dale until his passing while Jesse ran the Board. Over many years and many martinis, Jesse and Johnny became a couple building a little house on ancestral land in the foothills of Appalachia. The two learned to adapt to bib overalls quickly and spent half of each month in the country traveling with three cats. Jesse cultivated his garden and Johnny cooked the dinners making home a paradise.



Jesse was always the host of the party making everything perfect. He was the guy who still sent thank you cards. He is so loved.



In lieu of flowers [oh he loved flowers] a contribution can be made to one of the causes of his heart listed above.



