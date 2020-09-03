LIVERS, Deborah Renée Deborah (Livers) Cook, 61, passed away August 21, in Cincinnati, OH. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, husband, David Livers; sons, Matthew and Trenton; Father, Harvey; sisters, Dianne, Janice and Jackie; niece and nephews, Kandace, Jason and Akinyele. A Host of family and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhome.com
LIVERS, Deborah
LIVERS, Deborah Renée Deborah (Livers) Cook, 61, passed away August 21, in Cincinnati, OH. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, husband, David Livers; sons, Matthew and Trenton; Father, Harvey; sisters, Dianne, Janice and Jackie; niece and nephews, Kandace, Jason and Akinyele. A Host of family and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhome.com