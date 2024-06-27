Livermore, Charles

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Livermore, Charles

Charles Livermore age 91 of Avon, Indiana formerly of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. He was born the son of Howard & Edna (Morse) Livermore on November 8, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Elizabeth Livermore; brothers Howard & Robert Livermore. Charles is survived by his children Rise Smith, Scott (Kristin) Livermore, Randy Livermore, Patti (Kevin) Colip, Steve (Susan) Massengale, Robin Washburn, Cathy Bledsoe, & Darrin Bryant; 18 grandchildren & 15 great grandchildren. Charles was a member of the United States Navy, where he served his country proudly. He was a small businessman & served in the Indiana Department of Natural Resources as a property manager for three different state parks (Mounds, Clifty Falls, & Pokagon). He loved God, the church, & his family. He served for years as a volunteer at the nursing home in different towns he lived in. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2024, 11AM at Ferncliff Cemetery with Navy Honors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Collins, Alisha
2
Knoth, Ann
3
Madison, Thomas
4
Steinmeyer, Rudolph
5
Murphy, Arrean
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top