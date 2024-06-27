Livermore, Charles



Charles Livermore age 91 of Avon, Indiana formerly of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. He was born the son of Howard & Edna (Morse) Livermore on November 8, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Elizabeth Livermore; brothers Howard & Robert Livermore. Charles is survived by his children Rise Smith, Scott (Kristin) Livermore, Randy Livermore, Patti (Kevin) Colip, Steve (Susan) Massengale, Robin Washburn, Cathy Bledsoe, & Darrin Bryant; 18 grandchildren & 15 great grandchildren. Charles was a member of the United States Navy, where he served his country proudly. He was a small businessman & served in the Indiana Department of Natural Resources as a property manager for three different state parks (Mounds, Clifty Falls, & Pokagon). He loved God, the church, & his family. He served for years as a volunteer at the nursing home in different towns he lived in. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2024, 11AM at Ferncliff Cemetery with Navy Honors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





