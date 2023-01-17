LITTLE, Connie M.



70, of Springfield, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton after a hard fought battle with cancer. She was born July 7, 1952, in Springfield the daughter of John "Jack" and Frances Jean "BJ" (Burke) Yontz. Connie worked as an LPN at Mercy Hospital for several years retiring in 1986. Survivors include three daughters and spouses, Jaclyn (James) Shotsky, Pataskala, OH, Kristen (Zach) Creighton, Galloway, OH and Shannon (Uriel) Israel, Lewis Center, OH; five grandchildren, Brendan Little, Allyson and Paisley Creighton and Kinleigh and Isla Israel; two brothers, John (Carol) Yontz and Chris (Marianne) Yontz; sister-in-law, Carol Yontz; close friend, Jim Little; several nieces, nephews and cousins and her K9 companion, Jenny. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, James and Joseph Yontz. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior in the funeral home from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton. "Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty."

