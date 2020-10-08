LITTLE, Charles

LITTLE, Jr., Charles Robert "Also known as Charlie, Bob and Can Man" 75, of Jamestown, KY, gained his angel wings when he passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at his residence. Charles was born in Jackson, KY, on July 11, 1945, and as a young boy moved to Middletown, OH, with his family. He graduated from Madison High School in 1964. While in school he worked at Browns Run Country Club. After graduation he worked at Middletown Regional Airport until he was drafted in the U.S. Army (4th Infantry). Charles was a proud Vietnam Veteran and served his country with bravery and courage. After he returned home from the war he began working at Frigidaire and then went on to become a General Supervisor at General Motors Truck & Bus Assembly in Moraine, OH, and retired after 31 years. Charles was the husband of Debra (Johnson) Little of Jamestown, KY. He is also survived by three daughters, Teresa Little Hartman of Cummings, GA; Kim Little of Glendale, AZ; Keri Little of Nashville, TN; a son, Todd Little of Ladson, SC; two sisters, Sue Scudder (Al) of Ocqueoc, MI, and Mattie Ratliff of Middletown, OH. He is also survived by three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents, the late Beulah (Johnson) and Charles Robert Little Sr. along with two brothers, Elijah and Abraham Little; a granddaughter, Joscelyn Kate Roy and a brother-in-law, Johnny Ratliff. The family chose care and cremation. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at the American Legion, 5700 Kentshire Drive, Kettering, OH, on Saturday, October 10th from 1-4 p.m. *face masks are required* H.E. Pruitt Funeral Home, Jamestown, KY, in charge of arrangements.

