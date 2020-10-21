LINSMAYER, Shelba J.



Age 81, of Kettering, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born to the late Earl and Violet (Sumpter) Lynd in Ironton, OH, in October 25, 1938. Shelba graduated from Ironton High School and retired after 32 years of loyal service to AT&T. She enjoyed going to flea markets and attending services at First Baptist Church of Sugarcreek. Shelba was preceded in death by brother, Leland and Ronald Lynd; sister, Eileen Lynd; and 1 nephew. She is survived by her loving



husband of 49 years, Paul; and 2 nieces. Funeral Service will be held at 5PM on Thursday, October 22 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING with a visitation to follow until 7PM. Burial 1PM on Friday at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton, OH. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Diabetes Association of the Dayton Area, 2555 S



Dixie Dr UNIT 112, Dayton, OH 45409, or American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at The Cleveland Clinic. To share your condolences with the family please visit



www.routsong.com