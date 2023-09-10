Link, Pam A.



age 74, of Germantown, OH, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. The family will greet friends from 3-5pm on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Routsong Funeral Home 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, Ohio 45429, with a memorial service beginning at 5pm. A livestream of the service will be available to view by visiting Routsong's YouTube channel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Humane Society of Dayton or the Aullwood Audobon Center and Farm. Full obituary available at www.Routsong.com.



