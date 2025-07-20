Linehan, Jerry E.



Linehan, Jerry E. (May 4, 1942- June 22, 2025) 83 of Mebane, North Carolina, passed away following a long-term illness. He was born May 4, 1942 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Elise Bohannon. Surviving relatives include his daughter, Kelly Milthaler (John), Sister Deborah Metz (Fred), granddaughter Brooke Powers (Thomas), grandson Jayson Milthaler (Kristyn), granddaughter Samantha Milthaler, former wife and friend Carol Linehan, along with great grandchildren, Matthew, Riley, Hunter, Jayson Jr., and Mason. He is proceeded in death by his mother and brothers Michael and John Linehan. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.



