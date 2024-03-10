Lindsey, Tonya Louise



Tonya Louise Lindsey, age 76, of Pensacola, FL, departed this life Monday, March 4, 2024. Funeral service 11 am Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at Greater Love Christian Church, 2345 Lakeview Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



