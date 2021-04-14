LINDNER, Charles Robert "Bob"



Charles Robert "Bob" Lindner entered into his temporary rest on April 10, 2021. He was the son of the late James Thomas and Catherine Detrick Lindner. He was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Eleanor Lindner. Bob was a life-long



resident of Clark County. As an avid farmer, retired maintenance welder at Navistar of 30 years, EMT, blacksmith, stained glass maker, and member of SOFA (Southern Ohio Foragers and Anvil), he knew hard work and welcomed it. A member of Lawrenceville Church of God and the Emmaus and Kairos communities, he loved to spread the Lord's love and hope through Right to Life, prison ministries, and word of mouth. The Lord was at the center of his world. If you knew Bob, you knew he never gave less than his best. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jane (McGillivray) Lindner; his sister, Patti Schlater; three children, Nancy (Jeff) Moore, John



(Donna) Lindner, Amanda Lindner; a niece, Tena (Bill) Senka-Hobbs; four grandchildren, Jacob and Joseph Hamm,



Samantha (Peter) Blair, Shelby Lindner; two great-grandsons, Jed and Luke Blair; childhood friend, Ed Hartman; as well as numerous other family and friends. If he were with us today, he would ask if you knew the blesser. The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of the Miami Valley for their excellent care. In place of flowers, please make a donation to Lawrenceville Church of God or Hospice of the Miami Valley. A memorial service will be held at noon on Thursday at the Lawrenceville Church of God with a meal following. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 am until the service



begins. Arrangements are being handled by the



JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

