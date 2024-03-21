Lindenschmidt, Patricia

Lindenschmidt (Trischler), Patricia Ann



Patricia Ann Lindenschmidt, age 86, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2024. She was born on August 1, 1937 to the late Frank and Ann Trischler in Cincinnati, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Trischler and brother Tom Trischler.



Pat was a dedicated Registered Nurse at Kettering Medical Center for 43 years. Her nursing career began in Cincinnati as a Public Health nurse and ended with teaching baby CPR to expectant parents. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She used her love of cooking and baking to create delicious meals, snacks, jelly and desserts for her children and grandchildren. She even shared her cooking and baking with strangers through Martha's Ministry at St. Francis Catholic Church where she was a member for over 40 years.



Pat is survived by her adoring husband of 64 years, Robert Lindenschmidt; six children;



Mary Blakesly (Mike), Debbie Thompson (Mark), Mark Lindenschmidt (JoAnn), Diane Castro (Herman), Karen Lash (Jeff) and Rick Lindenschmidt (Linette), 15 grandchildren;16 great grandchildren, and numerous family and friends.



A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11am on Friday, April 12 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike in Centerville, OH. The family will receive friends beginning at 10am at the church. We wish to express our deep gratitude to those at Austin Trace Health and Rehabilitation and Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care who helped us care for her.



If desired, donations may be made in Pat's name to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care. https://www.crhcf.org/donate



