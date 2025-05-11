Lindemann, Terrance W. "Terry"



Terrance W. "Terry" Lindemann, 87, of Xenia, passed away Thursday, May 8, 2025, at his residence. He was born May 3, 1938, in Flint, Michigan, the son of Frederick E. and Virginia M. Ade Lindemann. He was a graduate of Toledo University and retired as an electronic engineer at WPAFB. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Kay (Soward) Lindemann, whom he married, June 27, 1988, children, Gregory T. Lindemann, Laura L. Lindemann, and Douglas Soward, grandchildren, Gage Soward and Logan Soward, a sister, Sheryl Everhart, two brothers, Randy Ade and Timothy Ade, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ron (Susan) Soward, Steven (Diane)Soward, Dennis (Shelly) Soward, and Connie (Jim) Asher, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. Terry will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Graveside services will be held at 11am, Thursday, May 15, in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or to The House of Bread, Dayton, Ohio, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.



