LINDAMOOOD, Anita

LINDAMOOD, Anita L.



Anita L. Lindamood, age 61 of Miamisburg, passed away October 31, 2020, at her home. She was born on June 26, 1959, in Marion, IN, to the late Solomon and Sandra (McGriff) Ball.



She is survived by her three children, Ian (Tara) Lindamood, Sr., Ashley (Archie) Crawford and Matthew (Brittany) Lindamood; grandchildren, Tyler Woolery, Ian Lindamood, Jr., Aaliyah Lindamood, Nikolia Lindamood and Lucius Lindamood; brother, Phillip Ball I; sisters, Susie (Bob) Stouder and Linda Stahly; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.



A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.



