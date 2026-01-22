Linda Willis

Willis (Leis), Linda Susan



Linda Susan Willis (Leis), age 76, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2026, in Miamisburg, Ohio. Born on August 19, 1949, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Linda lived a life defined by unwavering love and devotion to her family. A devoted mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Linda was the heart of her family. She is lovingly remembered by her daughters Betty Raisor, Michelle Welch, and Laura Thornton; her sisters Vicky Evans and Sharon Crane; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were blessed by her nurturing presence. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Pamela Collins and Debra Spencer; her beloved daughter Jennifer Willis; and her grandson Kyle Willis. Their memories remained close to her heart throughout her life. Those who knew Linda will remember her as a truly kind and loving soul-an angel who walked among us with the most beautiful loving eyes and a caring heart. She cherished her family without reservation and dedicated herself to their wellbeing with quiet strength and boundless compassion. May Linda's memory bring comfort to all who knew and loved her. A viewing will be held at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011, Monday, January 26 starting at 10:00 am, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 pm. Following services, Linda will be laid to rest in Rose Hill Mausoleum.



