Linda Long

ajc.com

Obituaries
15 hours ago
X

Long (Ferguson), Linda Sue

Linda Sue (Ferguson) Long, 84, of Springfield, passed away March 23, sur-rounded by family after a long-fought battle with Alzheimer's. Born April 23, 1941, she is survived by her husband, James Long; daughters, Kim (Wayne) Standard-Bryant and Dea Mihaly; grandchildren, Heather (Jeremy) Leifheit and Jacob (Brittany) Gullett; and great-grandchildren, Grace, JD, and Maddie.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Arrangements by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

In Other News
1
Betty Coffee
2
Peter Bletzinger Ph.D.
3
Cynthia Beam
4
Pamela Gregory
5
Ona Goff