Linda Keener

Keener, Linda Susan



The world is now a poorer place with the absence of Linda Susan Keener, who passed away peacefully on October 9th , 2025. Known to her friends for her three greatest, but diverse, interests: hockey, ballroom dancing, and otters.



Linda was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 4th, 1953 to Nelson Lowell and Clara Corrine (Loeb) Keener. During childhood, her father's job with Ohio Bell engendered a number of moves around the state, including residencies of several years each in Findlay and Waterville. The family finally returned to the Dayton area and settled in Butler Township.



Linda graduated from Vandalia-Butler High School in 1971, then earned an Associates Degree in Business from Miami-Jacobs Junior College. It was during this time that Linda, along with her sister Karen, became fans of the minor league Dayton Gems Hockey Team, and began a life-long obsession with all things hockey. Many road trips ensued, to such International Hockey League cities as Fort Wayne, Toledo, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, and Port Huron. A lot of miles on Interstate 75 in Karen's '67 Camaro. It was also during this time that Linda learned to ice skate at Hara's Winterland. Networking the connections made during figure-skating lessons, she transitioned into career-long employment in the financial/securities industry.



Linda met her future Life-Partner, Tom, in May of 1975 at the Dayton Gems Booster Club's Summer Mixed-Doubles Bowling League at Thunderbowl Lanes in Englewood. They began dating in February of 1976 after Tom "rescued" Linda when the locks of her car froze in an ice storm during a Gem's game. And so began their nearly 50-year-long love affair.



In the late '70's, Linda's interest in ballroom dancing was sparked, and only continued and intensified after the move to Arizona in 1982, a move precipitated by her sister's health issues. Although not into dancing himself, Tom soon followed with his own move to Arizona.



It was in 1984, during a visit to Sea World in San Diego, that Linda saw live sea otters for the first time. Her fascination with these adorable creatures, and their close relatives, the river otters, never wavered for the rest of her life. Annual visits to Monterey, CA, as well as stops at any zoo or aquarium along the way during vacations, were the result. Linda's collection of otter-related t-shirts, stuffed animals, figurines, books, magazine articles, pictures, and bric-a-brac grew by leaps and bounds over the years. "You can never have too many otter things" was her mantra.



The 43 years living in Arizona were a constant flow of happy activities. Linda worked at several different brokerage firms during those years, eventually earning her Series Seven Registered Assistant Brokerage License. Hockey season tickets to the Phoenix Roadrunners (1989-1997), the Phoenix Mustangs (1997-2001), and the New Phoenix Roadrunners (2005-2009) fulfilled the hockey itch. Linda was also fortunate enough to see her favorite NHL team, the Los Angeles Kings, win the Stanley Cup twice, in 2012 and 2014. Dancing lessons and social dancing on the weekends kept her busy in the ballrooms. "Otter trips" to Monterey and other locales kept the "otter things" supply coming. In 2016, following the passing of her sister Karen the previous year, Linda and "her honey", Tom, decided to combine their households into one, thereby allowing both of them to retire. Linda finished her working career while employed at Raymond James & Associates in Scottsdale, after 8 years with that firm. Retirement brought lots of time for many leisurely road trips (always driving, never flying) to many of the places they'd always wanted to visit in the U.S. and Canada. Visits to friends and family in Ohio, and to otters, wherever they could be found, were usually included. A trip to the Hockey Hall Of Fame, in Toronto, was a particular highlight. Even a few "road" hockey games, in San Jose, Columbus, and Pittsburgh, made the cut. New friends were made while playing Euchre at the City of Phoenix Paradise Valley Senior Center.



Linda suffered a massive stroke in July. Complications from the stroke ultimately led to her passing in October. A heartbreaking ending for a beautiful person; but a productive life, well-lived. In accordance with her wishes, Linda's cremated remains will be distributed in Monterey Bay, CA, where she will swim with her beloved sea otters in perpetuity.



Linda was predeceased by her parents and sister. She is survived by "her honey", Life-Partner Tom Dixon, of Phoenix, AZ; cousins Paula Sue Harris of New Albany, IN and Jackie Davis of Clarkston, GA; long-time friends and former co-workers Karen Stopp, Carol Consalvo, and Barbara Green; dance teacher Bridgette Bogedain; ballroom dance friends Jackie Corirossi, Barb Michlin, Beth Kahn, Helen Abraham, along with so many others, too numerous to name, who taught, danced with, and befriended Linda over the years.



A special thanks to Michelle Rus, her staff, and the residents of Scottsdale Silver Lining Assisted Living; and to the team from American Premier Hospice; for making Linda comfortable in her final few weeks.



A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Sunday, November 23, 2025, at 4 P.M. at DanceWise Dance Studio, 5555 N. 7th St., Suite 112 (NE Corner of 7th St. and Missouri), Phoenix, AZ. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Linda's name may be made to Defenders of Wildlife (defenders.org), The Nature Conservancy (nature.org), or the charity of your choice.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com