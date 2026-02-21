Linda Harrell

Harrell (Barnett), Linda Sue



Linda Sue Harrell, age 83, passed away peacefully at Atrium Medical Center on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, after bravely facing a brief illness.



Born on December 16, 1942, Linda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George C. Harrell, her parents, Clifton and Gwendolyn Barnett, and her son-in-law, John Pence.



Linda is survived by her brother, Gary (Anna) Barnett; her children, Staci Boyer Nickoson, Shannon Boyer Pence, and Shelby Boyer; and her stepchildren, Gina Harrell and Robert Harrell. She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren: Jeffrey (Morgan) Spencer, Christopher (Jessica) Nickoson, Matthew (Julia) O'Hair, Dalton Shackleford, Jacob (Brooklyn) Nickoson, Erika Spencer, and Chloe Boyer. Her legacy continues through her great-grandchildren, Lillian Nickoson, Aven Nickoson, Sophia Nickoson, Nevaeh Spencer, Judah Nickoson, Luna Spencer, Zaine Caudell, Jasper Watkins, Gareth O'Hair, and Dante O'Hair. She is also fondly remembered by several nieces and nephews.



Linda graduated from Lemon-Monroe High School and went on to attend Indiana University, where she majored in music. A gifted musician, she shared her love of music by teaching private voice and piano lessons from her home while raising her children. Later, she devoted more than thirty years of service as the music librarian at the Middletown Public Library, where her knowledge, kindness, and dedication left a lasting impression.



Though small in stature, Linda's impact was profound. She touched countless lives through her music, her work, and her unwavering love for her family and friends.



A celebration of Linda's life will be held at a future date to allow for safe travel for out-of-town family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



