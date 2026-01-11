Linda Chenoweth

CHENOWETH, Linda Rita



Linda Rita Hartke Chenoweth, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loving family on Monday, January 5th, 2026, at the age of 74. Born in Dayton, Ohio, Linda graduated from Julienne Catholic High School in 1969 and married her husband, Alan, in 1970. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and the beloved matriarch of the Hartke family. Her steady presence and unfaltering love were felt by all who knew her. Linda was often the first to arrive and the last to leave family gatherings-the rock her loved ones could always count on. An enthusiastic Euchre player, she relished euchring her opponents and proudly wore the loner hat more often than most. She loved a good party, a beer in hand, and being surrounded by her large, loud, laughing family. Throughout her life, Linda enjoyed golf, tennis, bowling, playing the piano, online chess, slot machines at the casino, elaborate cross-stitch projects, crossword puzzles, gardening, daily neighborhood walks, and baking what many agreed were the best chocolate chip cookies on the planet. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Ruth Hartke; her brothers, Greg and Dan Hartke; her nephew, Larry Chenoweth Jr.; and her niece, Stephanie Bly. Linda is survived by her loving husband, Alan; her daughters, Tara (Tony) Ohrazda and Kelly (Sean) Griffith; her grandchildren, Ethan and Keirra Griffith; her siblings, Joe (Gina), Mark (Carol), Paul (Joyce), Tim (Kate), Julia, and Beverly (Rich). Visitation will be held from 4:30-7:00pm on Jan 16, 2026, at Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd, Dayton, OH. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30am on Jan 17, 2026, at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 1440 N. Fairfield Rd, Beavercreek, OH.



