Linda Brandenburg

Brandenburg, Linda Louise



85, of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully in Dayton on Sunday, November 16, 2025. She was born in Carroll, Iowa, daughter of the late Ruth Mae Kracht and the late Vernon J. Ossenkop. She married Delbert Lee Brandenburg in October of 1958, and preceded to travel as Delbert's assignments dictated. They started their life in Wichita Falls, Texas continuing on to Yokota, Japan, the panhandle of Florida, Selma, Alabama, Orlando, Florida and then Miami, Florida. They finally settled in Dayton, Ohio. She served as a contract specialist for the United States Air Force until her retirement at the Wright Patterson Air Force Base Logistics Command in 1986. Linda was dedicated to serving in the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a member of the Beavercreek Post 763 Auxiliary for 35 years. She served as Auxiliary President from 1994 to 1996. She was an avid reader, a fantastic listener, and one who enjoyed life and the people she interacted with. She is survived by her daughter, Tammi Jackson-Griffin of Fairfax VA and her husband Mark, and grandson Taylor. Son Randy Brandenburg and his wife Ann, grandchildren Kristen and Paul, and great-grandchildren Kameron and Kingston. Daughter Nicole Khaner and her husband Seth, and grandson Joshua. She is also survived by her brother Larry Ossenkop of Boise, Idaho and sister Mary Kae Whannell of Harlan, Iowa. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, Dec 4, 2025. Visitation begins at 12:00 PM, with service directly after at 1:00 PM at Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Dayton, Ohio, 45432. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Ohio Multiple Sclerosis Society. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek



