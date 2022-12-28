LINCOURT, Natalie Elaine
Natalie Elaine Lincourt, age 62 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on December 22, 2022. She was born on September 8, 1960 in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Dennis and Betty (Hall) Havens. Natalie is survived by her loving husband of 32 ½ , Timothy Lincourt, children; Jordan Havens, Jessica Havens-Lincourt and Adam (Jenna) Lincourt, grandchildren, Madison and Lilian, sister, Cheryl (TJ) Hunt, and niece, Courtney Sacramona (DJ).
When Natalie and Tim first met, he thought she was the most beautiful woman he'd ever met. The second time, they talked all night long, and he realized the sweep of her intelligence. Natalie was indeed a most amazing woman. Her and Tim were friends and pen pals for 8 years before marrying. Many thought Natalie was discerning and unapproachable, but in reality she was candid, friendly and adored talking with anyone she met. She also enjoyed reading on a variety of topics, visiting New Orleans for the food, and was a Disney and movie buff. She often traveled to Disney World with her family and has a large collection of Disney and movie memorabilia.
A memorial service will be held at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, 2425 N. Limestone St., Springfield, Ohio, on December 30, 2022, at 4p.m. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Natalie's honor.
