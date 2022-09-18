LILLY, Richard W.



Age 74, of Washington Twp. passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. Richard was born in Beckley, West Virginia, to the late Calbreth and Elizabeth Lilly. He was a veteran of the US Army, graduated from Wright State University and retired from Solid Deal Industrial Tires. Richard was an avid golfer and loved to play softball. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cheryl. It was Richard's wishes there be no services. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

