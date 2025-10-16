Lillian Swain

5 hours ago
Swain, Lillian A

Lillian A. Swain, 85, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. Service will be held on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at Restored Life Ministries, 1170 Innisfallen Ave, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service, which will be at 12noon. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home, Springfield Chapel. wwwthechapelofpeace.com

Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home

823 South Yellow Springs St

Springfield, OH

45506

https://www.thechapelofpeace.com/

