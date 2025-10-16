Lillian Swain

Swain, Lillian A



Lillian A. Swain, 85, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. Service will be held on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at Restored Life Ministries, 1170 Innisfallen Ave, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service, which will be at 12noon. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home, Springfield Chapel. wwwthechapelofpeace.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com