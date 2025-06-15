Liles, Wilma Jean "Wink"



Wilma Jean Liles, age 83, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on June 11, 2025. She was born on May 19, 1942, in Clayhole, Kentucky, to Bedford and Nora (Whitaker) Combs. Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Robert, Stanley, and Anna Smith; her beloved husband of 62 years, Ray; her son, Dean; and grandson, Jason. She graduated from Patterson High School and later earned her nursing degree. Wilma worked as a registered nurse at Grandview Hospital and retired from Heartland of Beavercreek. She was devoted to her family and was known for her warmth, kindness, and quiet strength. Wilma found joy in life's simple pleasures-gardening, cooking, reading, and caring for animals. Her home was always a place of welcome and love. She is survived by her sons Kerry and Jeff (Vicki); grandchildren Douglas, Nikki Staley (Marvin), Robert Brewer, Joseph (Ashley), Dylan (Samantha), Jessica Thomas (Anthony), Justin, Joshua, and Jennifer; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters Norma Grice, Grace Burger (David), and Rhonda Lowry; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Service times are pending.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com