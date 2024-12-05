Lightfoot, Jon Erwin



Jon Erwin Lightfoot, 76, went to be with the Lord on December 1, 2024. He was born June 8, 1948 in Springfield, the son of Garth and Helen (Erwin) Lightfoot. Jon had a love for old cars, especially Fords. He could fix just about anything, an ability that he passed on to his son, Garth. He loved watching the Three Stooges. He cherished his family and friends above all else, and nobody could ever doubt the commitment his family felt for him. Jon leaves behind his longtime companion, Karen Whaley; his daughter, Jennifer (Bruce) Thornton; his son, Garth (Angie) Lightfoot; grandchildren, Ashley, Jeremy (Heather), Jon (Justice), Jacob, Savanna, and Amanda; and great-grandchildren, Kylie, William, Brantlee, Elowyn, Brianna, Benjamin, and Jase. He was preceded in death by daughter, Christina Lightfoot, and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Rick James officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 9:00 am until the services begin at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared with Jon's family at www.jkzfh.com.



