Lightcap (Descutner), Nancy L



LIGHTCAP, Nancy L. age 85 of Englewood, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 24th, 2024. She was born in Dayton Ohio on Feb. 25th, 1939 to the late William and Margaret Descutner. Nancy was a member of the Hoffman Global Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband Teddy Lightcap, a daughter Pamela Gundelfinger, a son Dennis Lee Lightcap, and a grandson Christopher Scott Lightcap. She is survived by a daughter Debbie (Gregg) Hayes of Butler Twp., son Greg (Kim) Lightcap of McArthur, OH, 3 grandchildren Cindy (Stephen) Cultice, Michelle Hayes, Karen (Derik) Overholser, 7 great grandchildren Caleb Scott Lightcap, Kate Cultice, Leila, Hailee, Westley, Payton and Makena Overholser, and a companion and friend Ron Butt. Services 1 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2024 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. The family will receive friends Friday from 12 noon until time of services. Interment Holp Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in Nancy's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com