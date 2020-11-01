X

LIEBERTH, Jane

LIEBERTH, Jane A.

Age 69, of Oakwood, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. Family will greet friends from 9:30-10am on Thursday, November 5 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033

Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429. Memorial Mass will begin at 10AM. Services will be live-streamed on Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube Page beginning at 9:55am. For complete

remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com. SERVICES IN THE CARE OF ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, KETTERING.

