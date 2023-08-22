LICKLITER, Kristina "Meow"



LICKLITER, Kristina N. "Meow", 35, Lahaina, HI (formerly of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 19, 2023 in Springfield. She was born May 11, 1988 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Donald Lickliter and Dawn (Cooper) Cook. She loved theater and drama, volunteering as a stage manager for several productions in the Dayton area and Hawaii. Survivors include her mother and stepfather, Dawn & Timothy Cook; father and stepmother, Donald & Melissa Lickliter; one brother Brian & Timothy Collins and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her boyfriend, Ross Gundersen and her grandparents. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday in the Brentwood Square Community Room, 175 Brent Dr., E, Springfield, Ohio 45505. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com