LEWIS, William



Age 85 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Bradford Place.



William was born in Manchester, Kentucky, on September 10, 1936, to the late Thad and Dora (Cox) Lewis. Known to most as Bill, he graduated from Hamilton High School, Class of 1954. William worked for Ford Motor Company at the Sharonville Plant, retiring in the spring of 1987. Later that year, on September 11, he married June Ragan. He never knew a stranger and could always strike up a conversation with anybody. William loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. William is survived by his loving wife, June Lewis; his children, Gina Lewis, Bill Lewis, Jr., Bob (Rosie) Lewis, Vivian (Don) McDulin, Dennis (Peggy) Collier, and Diane (Steve) Rennick; his grandchildren, Breanna, Stephanie, Kristoffer, Jenny, Levi, Lindsay, Tori, and Donny; his great-grandchildren, Domonic, Chloe, Evelyn,



Stella, and Everett; his brother, Carlo (Carolyn) Lewis; as well as many extended family members and friends. William was preceded in death by his daughter, Carolyn Frances and son, Leonard Collier. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 11:00 AM until the time of his Funeral Service at 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio with Rev. Rick Witt officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Arrangements



entrusted to Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.



