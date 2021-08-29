journal-news logo
LEWIS, SYLVESTER

LEWIS, Sylvester "Sam"

Sylvester "Sam" Lewis, 96, of Fairborn passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, in his home with his family by his side. He was born Thursday, April 23, 1925, in Georgia to the late Tom Lewis. Sam has been a developer and builder in the Mad River Township. Sam is survived by his wife, Judith "Judy" Lewis, whom he married; five children: Sylvia Lehman of Toledo, Jesse and Janet Lewis of Fairborn, Samuel Lewis of Columbus, Joseph Lewis of Enon, and Tammy Lewis Nolasco of Fairborn, add all other family and friends here. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark. Sam's family will have a private

celebration of life at a later date. Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, is assisting with his final wishes. www.adkinsfunerals.com

