Lewis, Stephen

Stephen G. Lewis,"Steve", age 79 of Kettering, passed away April 28, 2023. He was born March 9, 1944 in Xenia, OH to the late Herman and Elsie (Hart) Lewis. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his son, Rodney; granddaughter, Katlynn; brother, Charles and his sister, Eileen. He is survived by his wife, Victoria; children, Kimberly and Steve; step-children, Heather and Thomas; grandchildren, Marissa, Donavan and Aliese; great-granddaughter, Avianna and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends. Steve worked custodial maintenance with Bellbrook Public Schools and Sheffield Measurement. Family will have a private service at their convenience. To share a memory of Steve or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

