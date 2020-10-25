LEWIS, Shirley

LEWIS (Lattuga),



Shirley Jean



Shirley Jean (Lattuga) Hacker Lewis, 85, of Cheyenne passed away October 17, 2020.



Shirley was born September 20, 1935, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Cono and Edith (Deligatto) Lattuga.



Shirley married Eugene Hacker in 1955 and was married for 17 years until his passing in 1971. In 1973, she married William Lewis and they were together for 35 years until his passing in 2008. Shirley graduated in 1953 from Notre Dame High School in Hamilton, Ohio, and she



attended Hamilton Business College in 1954. Shirley worked for Ohio Casualty Insurance Company as an IBM Processor for over 40 years. She devoted her life in service to others, playing gospel music, singing, playing piano, leading a choir, and many other charitable activities including a Christmas basket distribution she arranged annually. She was also a member of American Legion Auxiliary.



She is survived by her children, Jeanne (E.V.) Pence of Tombstone, Arizona, Michael (Carmon) Hacker of Trenton, Ohio, and Melanie (Don) DeBorde of Middletown, Ohio; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husbands; parents; and siblings, Carmella Norris, Michael Lattuga, Anna Mae Henry, Robert Lattuga, Elizabeth Lattuga and Joseph Lattuga.

