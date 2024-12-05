Lewis, Renee

Lewis (McAdams), Renee Jeanne



age 53, of Howell, Michigan passed away on Wednesday November 20, 2024. Renee was born in Dayton, Ohio on May 19, 1971, to Michael J. McAdams, Jr. and Lelia M. (Schmidt) McAdams. She attended Centerville Ohio schools (Normandy, Watts and CHS) through 10th grade, moved with her family to New Jersey, and graduated from Randolph High School (Randolph, NJ) in 1989. Renee returned to her hometown to attend the University of Dayton and graduated from UD in 1993. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am Friday December 6, 2024, at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Dayton OH). A graveside service will be held in the chapel at Woodland Cemetery at 11:30am. Family and friends are invited to gather at Marion's South Piazza at 711 Shroyer Rd at 2PM. All are also invited to attend the tree lighting at Christmas on Campus at the University of Dayton at 5:30pm. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com