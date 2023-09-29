Lewis, Maurice

Lewis Sr., Maurice Wendell
Maurice Wendell Lewis Sr., age 84, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 24, 2023. Funeral service 1 pm TODAY September 29, 2023, at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 502 Pontiac Ave, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 11 am- 1pm. Family will receive friends 12 pm- 1pm. Interment Greenwood Cemetery, Nashville, TN. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
