Lewis, Maurice

Lewis Sr., Maurice Wendell



Maurice Wendell Lewis Sr., age 84, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 24, 2023. Funeral service 1 pm TODAY September 29, 2023, at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 502 Pontiac Ave, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 11 am- 1pm. Family will receive friends 12 pm- 1pm. Interment Greenwood Cemetery, Nashville, TN. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral