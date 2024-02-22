Lewis, Larry

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Lewis, Larry T,

age 63, departed this life on Sunday, February 18, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM, Service to follow 11 AM Monday, February 26, 2024 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3426 W. Second St. Interment Woodland Cemetery.

H.H. Roberts Mortuary

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Eardley, Robert
2
Fryman, Sheilah
3
Johnson, William
4
Thurman, Harry
5
Williams, Dennis
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top