Lewis, Larry T,



age 63, departed this life on Sunday, February 18, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM, Service to follow 11 AM Monday, February 26, 2024 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3426 W. Second St. Interment Woodland Cemetery.



H.H. Roberts Mortuary



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com