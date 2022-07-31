LEWIS, Lara Ann



Lara Ann Lewis, 38, of Springfield, passed away July 28, 2022. She was born June 23, 1984, in Charleston, West Virginia, the daughter of Barry D. and Judith W. (Woldroup) Lewis. Lara enjoyed all kinds of music, cooking and spending time with family and friends. She had been employed as a S. T. N. A. Survivors include her mother, Judith W. Lewis-Burns (Greg); three children: Ahmari, Daviea and Lilarra; siblings: Jerod Lewis (Amber) and Matthew Lewis (Heather) and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, grandparents, Cliff and Frances Woldroup and aunt, Connie Waite. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 8:00PM with Pastor Dale Stumbo officiating. Condolences may be shared at



