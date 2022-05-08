LEWIS, Joseph D.



96 of Springfield, passed away on May 5, 2022, following three months of declining health. He was born in Saint-Nazaire, France, on April 28, 1926, the son of James and Henrietta Lewis. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Jacqueline Chapman, Yvonne Knott, Madeline Marshall and Rosemary Solenberger and their spouses and one brother, Maurice Lewis. Joe attended St. Bernard School in Springfield, OH. He was a standout football player and punter. He was a proud member of the U.S. Navy serving during World War II. Joe received his high school diploma from South High School following his time in the Navy. Joe retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base after 38 years of dedicated service. During his career, he met many of the astronauts and famous pilots which he truly respected. Joe loved to fish. He loved to take kids fishing. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Bengals fan. He never met a stranger and treated every person or animal with love and respect. Joe faithfully attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Springfield for over fifty years. He will be missed by his family and friends for his kindness and willingness to help others. Joe leaves behind his loving and faithful wife Agnes "Tootie" of 72 years and two sons Joseph M. Lewis (Vicki Lindsay, deceased) and Charles (Debbie) Lewis; three grandchildren, Jacob Lewis, Elizabeth "Betsi" Rowland and Andrea Lewis; five great-grandchildren, Nathan DeVanna, Allison DeVanna, Chloe Daniel, Henry Rowland and Will Rowland; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 819 Kenton Street, Springfield, OH. A mass of Christian burial will follow in the church beginning at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 3155 East Possum Road, Springfield, OH. The family is being served by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

