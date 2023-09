Lewis, John C. "Chuck"



Age 54, of Eaton, OH, passed away September 3, 2023. Memorial service 12:00 Noon Saturday, Sept. 9th at Eaton First Church of God. Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH.



View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home

226 W. Main St

Eaton, OH

45320

https://www.gardfuneralhome.com