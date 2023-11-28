Lewis (Etta), Jo



Jo Etta Lewis, 94, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2023. Loving wife of Raymond Lewis Sr. for 71 yeas years. Cherished Raymond (Connie) Lewis Jr. and Gregg (Melissa) Lewis, adored grandmother of Scott Lewis and Amy (Ben) Casper and beloved great grandmother of C.J. and Natalie Casper, as well as many nieces and nephews. Jo was preceded in death by her parents Guy and Lillie (nee. Coldiron)West and siblings Margaret Woods, Earl West, Delora Short, Charles West and James West. Jo was born on May 3, 1929 in Richmond, KY. She moved to Dayton, Ohio where she met Ray. They were married on December 1, 1952 and together they raised two boys. She was administrative assistant for the family business Lewis Auto and RV Sales and general manager of JR's Dance Club for 20 years. Jo enjoyed dancing, cooking, bowling, camping and traveling. She was always doing something. Her most favorite time spent was with family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. They loved to meet up and spend time at their cabin in Pigeon Forge. Even though she loved to travel her favorite phrase was "There is no place like home", and that home will be much quieter without her. She will be very missed by all who knew and loved her. Public visitation at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton Xenia Rd) on Thursday November 30, 2023 at 12:00 pm with funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm. Jo will be laid to rest at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery.



