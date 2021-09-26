LEWIS, James Mercer



Age 92, Springboro, passed quietly in his sleep at Elmcroft of Washington Township on



September 21, 2021. He was born to Thurston and Ruth Lewis on August 11, 1929, in Washington D.C. Survived by his wife Sharon of 30 years; stepsons John Seidenschmidt from Alaska and Dave



(Rhonda) Seidenschmidt from Springboro, Ohio. He was Grandpa Mercer to Emily, Leah, Grant, and Reid. They brought him great joy. Mercer served in Korea, earned BS and MSW from Columbia University and was a social worker in New York City for 35 years. He was a role model, devoted



husband, loyal friend, avid reader and traveled. The family will celebrate privately his life and for making the world a better place. Contributions in his name will be appreciated to Doctors without Borders, No Kid Hungry, or World Food Bank.


