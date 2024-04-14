Lewellyn, James Eugene



James "Jim" Eugene Lewellyn, 73, of San Tan Valley, Arizona and long-time Middletown, Ohio resident, courageously and fearlessly passed away on April 9, 2024.



Jim was born on August 27, 1950, in Middletown, Ohio, to the late Robert (Bob) and Cordelia (Babe) Lewellyn. Jim is survived by his loving and devoted wife of over 44 years, Sandy (Kustra) Lewellyn, his four (4) children: Tammy (Bill) Burkett, Tracy Lewellyn-Walborn, Jim (Teca) Lewellyn, and Travis (Amber) Lewellyn, nine (9) grandchildren: Keaton (Alyssa) Ross, Taylor (Johnny) Lindenpitz, Alex Walborn, Elizabeth & Airianna Burkett, Karys, Eli, Reese & Paxton Lewellyn, and two (2) great-grandchildren: Paislee Ross and Luka Lindenpitz. He is also survived by his sister, Cindy (Craig) Langdon, whom he shared a special relationship with and remained immensely close despite their physical distance from one another.



In addition to his parents the late Bob & Babe Lewellyn, he was preceded in death by his sister Linda (Eric) Frazier and brother Daniel (Dan) Lewellyn.



Jim was a graduate of Madison High School (Class of '69) and Southern Ohio College of Business ('85).



Jim amassed over 40-years in the transportation logistics industry. Starting in his father's family business, he took on roles of increasing responsibilities in operations management, Department of Transportation safety compliance, and recruitment with significant portions of his career vested at Otis Wright & Sons and TeamOne Logistics. Over the course of his four-decade career he was responsible for the general management & end-to-end oversight of multiple business operations and generated numerous multi-million dollar revenue streams. Jim had direct accountabilities for new business development & implementation, management of dedicated accounts of key Fortune 500 Customers, and Labor & Union Contract negotiations. Jim built numerous and lasting friendships with his colleagues over his 40-year tenure.



Jim had an astonishing knowledge of and an uncanny ability to recall roadways seemingly anywhere in the continental U.S. To his family's amazement he would provide precise turn-by-turn directions, complete with accurate descriptions of landmarks, wherever they may be going. He was a real-life Rand McNally map and predated GPS navigation.



Outside of work, Jim found great joy in fishing and boating. That passion led to an abundance of family-time on or near water. Many great family memories were made at Rocky Fork & Brookville Lakes and in Michigan's Upper Peninsula on the St. Mary's River. Over his lifetime of fishing Jim's prized catch was a 52" Muskie, a catch shared with his youngest son, Travis in Michigan's U.P. Over 30 years later, the now mounted trophy remains a conversation piece that Jim would relive and retell to anyone willing to listen. Despite his near state record-setting trophy, he was particularly fond of walleye, and frequently reminisced of good times spent with his close friend, Ronnie Lentz and gleamed sharing lustrous stories of their Lake Erie fishing trips.



Jim was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed following local sports teams, especially those of his children's and grandchildren's throughout the years. He was a strong believer in the life lessons and discipline sports instilled. From afar he proudly watched their development & growth through their sport of choice.



When not fishing or watching sports you would find him leveraging his mechanical & diagnostic troubleshooting skills first developed at his late father's service station, Bob's SOHIO Service of Poasttown. Jim used his skills perpetually repairing or tinkering with things around the house, garage or for family & friends.



The memory of Jim's kindness, willingness to help anyone in need, determination & strong work ethic, relentless push of betterment of self & others, and steadfast belief of always doing things the 'right way', even when not necessarily the 'easier' way, will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and cherished him. You will be deeply missed by your family and friends.



Dad, you have shaped us into the Adults we are today. We are forever grateful of your life lessons of love, diligence, & work ethic that you have instilled in us through your demonstratation by example. In honor of you we will continue to pass these traits on to your grandchildren to continue your legacy. We are thankful for the time we were gifted with you; WE LOVE YOU!



A private family gathering will be held at a later date to honor his life and legacy.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the COPD Foundation at https://rb.gy/tnffng



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com