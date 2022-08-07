LESLIE, Rose

LESLIE (Clark), Rose Ann



Passed away peacefully on July 25, 2022, in Melbourne, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, Myron Wilbur Clark and Flora Geraldine (Parr) Clark, as well as by her ex-husband, Frank Raymond Leslie. Born September 17, 1940, in Newark, Ohio, she lived most of her childhood and young adulthood in Dayton, Ohio. After marrying, she moved to Virginia, and later to Florida. She had one child, Sharon Leslie (Chris Campbell), of Atlanta, who wishes to thank the staff of West Melbourne Health and Rehabilitation Center for their care of her mother and their residents.

