Leroy Hall

HALL, Leroy M. "Flip"



Age 71, affectionately known as "Flip," was called home on January 31, 2026. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, Kentucky State University and the University of Dayton. Leroy taught in the Dayton Public School System until he retired in 2010. His enthusiasm for music showed in his teaching style, music concerts, halftime shows and the church choir. He was a member of Wayman Chapel A.M.E Church. He also became a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity while attending Kentucky State. Leroy is preceded in death by his parents Leroy and Clara Hall; niece Karmen Newman; nephews Fadel McCullar and Derrick Davis. Survived by his brother Craig W. Hall (Penny); sisters: Georgie Underwood, Joan Woods, Stacey Dyer (Eric) and Amy Mitchell (Thomas); nephew Corey W. Hall; nieces: Tonya Hall, Kimberly Washington (Byron), Jennifer McCullar and Ebony Searcy-Hathcock (Antwaun). A host of cousins, great nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. Funeral Service, 11:00 AM Friday, February 13, 2026 at Wayman A.M.E Church, 3317 Hoover Avenue, Rev. Gerald A. Cooper, Pastor. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Viewing 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A special thank you to the staff at Hospice of Dayton for their professionalism, care and kindness. HHRoberts.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com