Lerch, Richard J.



Age 71, of Kettering, OH, left us unexpectantly February 25, 2024. He was born February 23, 1953 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Rick is preceded in death by his father, Harry Lerch; mother, Janet (Beck) Lerch; and stepmother, ElizabethAnne (Zimmerman) Lerch. He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Tambra (Smahaj) Lerch; son, Brian (Han Truong) Lerch; siblings, Linda (Jill Keller) Lerch, William (Sherry) Lerch, and Suzanne (Scott) Hile. Rick attended Middletown Area High School and after graduation, he attended Shippensburg University, PA where he received a Bachelor's in Mathematics. He began working as a computer program manager for the Air Force under the Department of Defense where he eventually achieved his lifelong dream of retirement. Rick was an avid sports fan, and he especially loved watching the New York Mets, Miami Dolphins, Penn State Nittany Lions, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Dayton Flyers. Rick also enjoyed watching his son, Brian, play ice hockey. In his free time, he loved to watch horse racing where he was as happy to win a quarter as he was mad to lose $2.00. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429. Family and friends may visit from 3:00PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation in memory of Rick. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



