LEONARD, William "Bill"



William (Bill) Leonard, 98, of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully in his sleep at Sycamore Glen assisted living on 3/13/2022.



Bill was born on 10/31/1923, to parents Herbert and Gertrude Leonard of Dayton, OH. He enlisted in the Army at age 17 during WWII. He served with the 10th Mountain Division in Italy where he was awarded the Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts. After the war ended Bill began a short stint in law enforcement followed by a career in the residential construction industry then on to a project manager for hotel and resort development. He gave to the community by being involved with Kiwanis for a number of years.



Before going overseas to Italy, Bill married his high school sweetheart, Wanda Lightcap Leonard of Trotwood, OH, in 1943. He first saw her at school walking down a flight of stairs and immediately knew she was the one for him. They were married for over 78 years and remained devoted to each other until the end.



Bill always put family first. He will be remembered for his energy, integrity and incredible sense of humor and was loved by many for his ability to make people laugh.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Richard Leonard of Dayton, OH, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond and Ola Lightcap of Trotwood, OH.



He is survived by his beloved wife Wanda, his sister and brother-in-law Shirley and Bob Douglas of Centerville, OH, his daughter Deborah Leonard Wells of Greensboro, NC, son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Grace Leonard of Centerville, OH, his grandchildren Thomas Wells, Jessica Davis, Mark Leonard, Michael Leonard, and his great-grandchildren Sean, Eryn, Brennan, Henry, Jack, Ben, and Everly. In addition, brother-in-law Larry Lightcap and sister-in-law Vicki Schilling and numerous and loved nieces and nephews.



It was Bill's desire that his body be donated to the Anatomical Gift Program at the Wright State University School of Medicine. A memorial will be held at a future date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice or Tunnel to Towers.

