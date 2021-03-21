X

LEONARD, Diane

ajc.com

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

LEONARD, Diane

Diane Leonard, age 61 of Dayton, passed away March 19, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born April 7, 1959, in Middletown, OH, to Richard and Wanda (Sanders) Poteet.

She is survived by her loving husband, Rick Leonard; daughters, Renee Leonard and Heather (Todd) Goad; grandchildren, Brad and Layna Tucker; parents, Richard and Wanda Poteet; brothers, Scott (Shana) and David (Mary Jane) Poteet; numerous extended family and dear friends.

A graveside service will begin at 2 PM on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton, OH.

To share a memory of Diane or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.