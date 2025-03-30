Lentz, Reba L.



Reba L. Lentz, age 83 of Miamisburg, passed away March 27, 2025. She was born April 9, 1941 in Clarendon, NC to the late Dewey and Annie Belle (Long) Hinson. She is survived by her beloved husband, John E. Lentz; sons, John E. (Tammy) Lentz II and Joseph (Kelly) Lentz; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Linda (Ed) Pifer and numerous extended family and dear friends. Family will receive guests from 10 AM - 12 PM on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439) where a funeral service will begin at 12 PM. Interment will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton, OH. To share a memory of Reba or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



